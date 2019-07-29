State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Radian Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Radian Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,193,000 after acquiring an additional 193,296 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $23.30. 132,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,111. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 49.25%. The company had revenue of $363.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

