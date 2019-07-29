State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 53,252 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,252 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,603,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 184,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.08.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.17. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $929,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,560,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,097.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,856 shares of company stock worth $2,157,452. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

