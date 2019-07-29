State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 16,065 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1,053.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 147,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 134,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TJX Companies by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,709,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $165,944,000 after buying an additional 1,889,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $792,161,000 after buying an additional 9,515,682 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,683,808 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.44. 1,472,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.00. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

