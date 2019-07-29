State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 15,637 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,241 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 281,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Comcast by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,388,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $149,425,000 after acquiring an additional 350,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Comcast by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 745,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 95,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,786,246. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

