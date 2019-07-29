Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given a $93.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.26.

SBUX stock traded up $8.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. 20,837,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,382. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 154.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $264,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 153,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,110,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

