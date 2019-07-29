ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35, approximately 138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The stock has a market cap of $99.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ST BK CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter.

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

