SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.57-3.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.571-4.631 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.85-0.91 EPS.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.69. 2,163,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.19%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.57.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,097 shares of company stock worth $1,021,646. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

