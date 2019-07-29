Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Up 12.2% in July

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,011,800 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 2,683,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 923,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 629,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 323.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 63,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 113,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPR shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.22.

Shares of SPR traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.48. 1,075,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,703. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.22.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

