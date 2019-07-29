Spinnaker Trust Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,112,000 after buying an additional 547,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 472,388 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Waste Management by 14.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,894,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 43.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,518 shares in the company, valued at $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,303 shares of company stock worth $9,930,887 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,373. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.05. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

