Spinnaker Trust Buys 371 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,517,318. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

