Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Speedway Motorsports has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.90-1.10 EPS.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. On average, analysts expect Speedway Motorsports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.81. 51,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Speedway Motorsports has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $808.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Speedway Motorsports’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

