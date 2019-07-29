Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) Short Interest Down 10.7% in July

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 133,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Speedway Motorsports stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Speedway Motorsports has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65.

Get Speedway Motorsports alerts:

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.35 million. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 10.63%. Analysts predict that Speedway Motorsports will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Speedway Motorsports’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Speedway Motorsports during the fourth quarter worth $6,981,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Speedway Motorsports during the second quarter worth $1,484,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Speedway Motorsports by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 78,404 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Speedway Motorsports by 19.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 151,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Speedway Motorsports during the first quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

TRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.