Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.77

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and traded as low as $13.97. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1,798 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80.

In other news, insider Gerald Hellerman purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,746.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,172.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 250.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

