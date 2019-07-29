Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Insider Gerald Hellerman Purchases 2,700 Shares

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) insider Gerald Hellerman bought 2,700 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $37,746.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,172.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gerald Hellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Gerald Hellerman bought 1,500 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $19,965.00.

Shares of SPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 250.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

