SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 9.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,765,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,329,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,516,000 after buying an additional 463,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,731,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,441,000 after buying an additional 656,289 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after buying an additional 5,253,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after buying an additional 4,877,062 shares in the last quarter.

SPY traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $301.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,395,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,977,297. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.01.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

