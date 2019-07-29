SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Founders Financial Securities LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 678.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,133,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,912 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,191,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,335 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,456,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,417,000 after purchasing an additional 564,386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 533.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,209,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,883 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,998,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,138,000 after purchasing an additional 716,373 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,566. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

