Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Southwest Gas worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 58,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 25.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Williams Capital upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $29,116.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $555,637. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.