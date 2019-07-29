Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Southern were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Southern by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.81. 1,024,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,063. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.09.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at $750,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,266,682. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

