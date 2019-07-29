Soniq (SONIQ) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Soniq (CURRENCY:SONIQ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Soniq has a market capitalization of $47,797.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Soniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soniq token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last week, Soniq has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00427209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00084035 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000100 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010458 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Soniq Profile

SONIQ is a token. Soniq’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Soniq is /r/soniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Soniq’s official website is soniqproject.com . Soniq’s official Twitter account is @soniqproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Soniq Token Trading

Soniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

