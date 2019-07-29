Soma Market Cap Reaches $395,897.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, Soma has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Soma token can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. Soma has a total market cap of $395,897.00 and approximately $48,320.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006442 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00129624 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005945 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00049065 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,743,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soma is soma.co

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

