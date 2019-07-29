Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive Acquires 2,822,581 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 2,822,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Solid Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.