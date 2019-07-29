Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive Acquires 2,822,581 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 2,822,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Solid Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
