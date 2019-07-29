Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $42.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,900.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $956.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,928.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,248.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

