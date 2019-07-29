Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Short Interest Update

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,756,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 4,097,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SND shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,255. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $51.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, CEO Charles Edwin Young bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,766.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Smart Sand by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.