Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.11

Shares of Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.11 and last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 37366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Slate Retail REIT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.82 million and a PE ratio of -24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.71.

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.