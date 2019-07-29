Skyfii (ASX:SKF) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF) traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), 966,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.18 ($0.12).

The firm has a market cap of $46.00 million and a PE ratio of -23.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.16.

In other Skyfii news, insider Jon Adgemis acquired 24,810,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,962,010.00 ($3,519,156.03).

SkyFii Limited, a software technology company, develops and commercializes data analytics and consulting, marketing, and advertising services to its customers worldwide. Its products and services include IO Connect, which connects guest WiFi and customer data sources; IO Insight that generates venue, location, and WiFi analytics; and IO Engage, a data-driven marketing suite.

