Sit Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISE) Shares Down 0.2%

Sit Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISE) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.95, approximately 984 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sit Rising Rate ETF stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sit Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 4.14% of Sit Rising Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Sit Rising Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sit Rising Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.