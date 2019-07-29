SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SINA. BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on SINA from $108.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie downgraded SINA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,797. SINA has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. SINA had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $475.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SINA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SINA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SINA by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in SINA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SINA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SINA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

