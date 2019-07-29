SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 149,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth $305,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 13.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 88.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

SBOW traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. 10,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,602. The company has a market cap of $121.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 29.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

