Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives €84.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €83.22 ($96.77).

Shares of Siltronic stock traded down €1.92 ($2.23) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €71.54 ($83.19). 140,213 shares of the stock traded hands. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14). The business’s fifty day moving average is €62.34.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

