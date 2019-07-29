Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives €84.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €83.22 ($96.77).

Shares of Siltronic stock traded down €1.92 ($2.23) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €71.54 ($83.19). 140,213 shares of the stock traded hands. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14). The business’s fifty day moving average is €62.34.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

