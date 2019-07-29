Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 362.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 153.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $81,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.90. 1,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,840. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $137.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.23.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. FIG Partners cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Tourmaline Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

