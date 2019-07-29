Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7,353.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 125.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

ED stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 51,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,550. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.