Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $10.25 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,679,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $195.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

