Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. DNP Select Income Fund comprises approximately 0.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,809. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

