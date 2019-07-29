Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 747 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $2,442,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,784,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $2,041,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,903 shares of company stock worth $15,484,440. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.94. 402,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,296. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $358.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.31.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

