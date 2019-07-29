Short Interest in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Drops By 9.2%

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,923,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 7,628,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,355,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Xerox by 68.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,051,000 after buying an additional 1,034,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,772,000 after buying an additional 647,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Xerox by 7.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,317,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,018,000 after buying an additional 493,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
XRX stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12. Xerox has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.
XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.
