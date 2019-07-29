Short Interest in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Drops By 9.2%

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,923,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 7,628,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,355,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Xerox by 68.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,051,000 after buying an additional 1,034,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,772,000 after buying an additional 647,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Xerox by 7.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,317,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,018,000 after buying an additional 493,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12. Xerox has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Xerox had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

