Short Interest in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Decreases By 54.5%

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,305,200 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 7,264,700 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,779.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 519,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,848. The company has a market cap of $582.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.85 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

