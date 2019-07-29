Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Drops By 18.8%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 25,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE SRLP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.27. 47,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,519. The company has a market cap of $411.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.46. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.49%.

SRLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 64,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

