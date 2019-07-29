Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Decreases By 9.1%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $45,732.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,014.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President F Justin Strickland sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 55,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,182.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $41.95. 9,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.93. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.