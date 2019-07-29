Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Decreases By 9.1%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $45,732.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,014.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President F Justin Strickland sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 55,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,182.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 562,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 111,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $41.95. 9,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.93. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

