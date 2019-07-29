Short Interest in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Drops By 8.1%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,899,200 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 3,156,200 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

SALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 101,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,780,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 474,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SALT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 533,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,425. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.47 million, a P/E ratio of -212.67 and a beta of 2.32.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Scorpio Bulkers’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

