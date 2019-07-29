Short Interest in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Increases By 7.6%

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,656,800 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 8,045,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.1 days. Currently, 55.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 120,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,602. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $234.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 983.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.04%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 1,569.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

