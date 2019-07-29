Short Interest in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Increases By 7.6%

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,656,800 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 8,045,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.1 days. Currently, 55.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.
Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 120,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,602. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $234.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 1,569.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OptiNose
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.
