Short Interest in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Decreases By 21.3%

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 51,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $396.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 2,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,991 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 95.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

