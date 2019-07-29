Short Interest in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Declines By 8.6%

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 131,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTP. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 134,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 57,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,900. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

