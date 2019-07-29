Short Interest in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Expands By 18.2%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,003,900 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 2,540,500 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

LEE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.06. 142,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,129. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $118.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

