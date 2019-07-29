Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Grows By 15.6%

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.32% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH remained flat at $$6.98 during midday trading on Monday. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JRSH. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

