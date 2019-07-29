Short Interest in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expands By 12.8%

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,252,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 5,542,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $124,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,079.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,776,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,219,000 after buying an additional 1,753,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,114,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after buying an additional 842,025 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $31,543,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,061,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 456,731 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.58. 1,098,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

