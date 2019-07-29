Short Interest in Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Drops By 22.2%

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Gyrodyne worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GYRO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.37. 1,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gyrodyne has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $21.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

