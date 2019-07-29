Short Interest in Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Expands By 13.8%

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,700 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 3,146,200 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,408. Genesis Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $194.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Genesis Healthcare will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

