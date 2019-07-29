Short Interest in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Increases By 14.9%

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 182,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of ELVT stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.41. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.52 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $69,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jason Harvison sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $47,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,324 shares of company stock worth $3,079,014. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELVT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

