Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Decreases By 9.2%

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,249,400 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 1,376,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 32.3% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 773,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 188,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,205. The company has a market cap of $378.72 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Diana Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

