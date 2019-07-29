Short Interest in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Declines By 10.5%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,253,200 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 8,102,200 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In related news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 230,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,721,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $4,224,000.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 26,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,074. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

